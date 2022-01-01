Teams win championships
Leveraging Flowcode to connect our packaging has been game-changing for us in understanding where and how our consumers interact with the brand.
- Ali Thomas
Co-Founder, Hampton Water Rosé
Flowcode helps us drive higher fan engagement.
- Seth Cole
The functionality and design resources available through Flowcode allow us to easily work with our partners.
Flowcode’s reporting dashboard provides us a deeper understanding of fan engagements, in real-time.
Flowcode helped us drive growth, profitability and shared success with our customers and community.
- Christine Day
CEO, The House of LR&C
FAQ’s
How do QR codes work?
All newly released smartphones have built-in QR readers so there's no longer a need to download a QR reader app. Simply open your smartphone's camera, point it at the code, tap the dropdown banner, and you'll be taken to the QR code's scan destination.
What are some benefits of QR codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How can I use QR codes for my business?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website
- Customer contact collection
- A menu or order form
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password
- Sending and receiving payment information
Can I track how customers are engaging with my Flowcodes?
Yes! Flowcode Pro offers advanced analytics that lets you see scans by time of day, date, day of week, and device type. Check out Flowcode Pro's other great features.
Can I use Flowcode for my CRM?
When creating a Flowpage, you have the option to add a Contact Collection Form to your page's experience. The contact collection form will give you the option to collect powerful CRM information using our platform or third party services like Mailchimp, Zapier, Klaviyo, Hubspot and Salesforce SFDC.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]