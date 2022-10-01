The Direct to Consumer Company™
The Direct to Consumer Company
Dynamic QR code generator
Select and enter your scan destination
You will be able to customize after
Website
Choose a destination and enter a link or file
Website
Choose a code shape
Choose a code pattern
Choose a color
Add an image or logo
Sign up to create your Flowcode
You will be able to continue customizing in your account
Continue with
or
Upgrade to Flowcode Pro!
Want more than basic QR? Flowcode Pro is our premium solution for businesses and individuals seeking tailored, hands-on support
Get 1 Month on Us
Get inspired by Flowcode in the real world
Create a magical experience for any vertical or use case
Your customers shouldn't have to work to find you
Connect people to your digital offerings with our QR code technology, mobile landing pages, and real time data.
Make an impact in the real world with our product suite.
The highest converting QR code on the market
Beautifully designed, customizable codes
Advanced analytics for customer insights
GDPR, CCPA privacy compliant
Share your links with a personalized landing page
Enable commerce, CRM collection, polling and sweepstakes, embed videos and images, host your NFT, and more.
Your customers shouldn't have to work to find you
Connect people to your digital offerings with our QR code technology, mobile landing pages, and real time data.
Make an impact in the real world with our product suite.
The highest converting QR code on the market
Beautifully designed, customizable codes
Advanced analytics for customer insights
GDPR, CCPA privacy compliant
Share your links with a personalized landing page
Enable commerce, CRM collection, polling and sweepstakes, embed videos and images, host your NFT, and more.
Maximize your engagement with our exclusive print products
Bring your code to life instantly and save time with templates based on QR best practices
Quality Guaranteed
Flowcodes Last Forever
Environment Friendly
Print-At-Home Option
Trusted by people and businesses around the world
Plans built to best support your needs
For professionals, freelancers, and designers
$9.00
For small businesses and innovative professionals
$40.00
For large teams and orgs in need of advanced solutions
Contact us
Loved by people and businesses around the world
Creator office hours
Our office is in the heart of Soho, NYC. If you happen to be in the area, we would love to meet you! Please email [email protected] to make an appointment to meet in person or over Zoom! 45 Grand Street New York, NY 10013
FAQ’s
What is a QR code?
QR code or “Quick Response code” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels and can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphone.
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes allow you to connect with your audience through their mobile phone. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
Are QR codes free?
Most QR codes are usually free for a limited time window. With Flowcode, your first 3 QR codes are free, last forever, and can be updated anytime.
How can I use QR codes for my business?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website.
- Customer contact collection
- Download an app on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
- A menu or order form.
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog.
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password.
- Sending and receiving payment information.
How do QR codes work?
All newly released smartphones have built-in QR readers so there’s no longer a need to download a QR reader app. All you need to do is open your smartphone’s camera, point it at the code, tap the dropdown banner, and you’ll be taken to the QR code’s scan destination.
How can I create my own QR code for free?
Creating a QR code for free takes less than 60 seconds with platforms like Flowcode. With Flowcode, you can make three QR codes for free that all have unlimited scan capabilities.
What is the safest QR code generator?
When searching for a QR code generator that protects your privacy, it’s important to note that not all of them have your security in mind. Because Flowcode is GDPR and CCPA compliant, when you scan a Flowcode there is no question where your code was generated and that your privacy is protected.
Are free QR codes safe?
It all depends on where you produce your QR code. When searching for a place to make free QR codes, your safety is guaranteed with platforms like Flowcode. Flowcode is fully privacy compliant and ensures the security of all code creators and scanners is protected.
What is the best free QR code generator?
If you’re searching for a QR code generator that give you the most code creation and scans, the only option worth considering is Flowcode. Other platforms like Beaconstac and QR Code Generator aren’t free, and even their paid plans have fewer features than Flowcode.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]