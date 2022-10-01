Flowcode Integrations

Don't use this field - it's going to be removed

Zapier Logo

Build workflows triggered by Flowcode engagement and strengthen the automation tool you use to connect your favorite apps together.

Hubspot logo

Time-consuming imports are a thing of the past. Sync data between Flowcode and HubSpot without manual data entry.

Google sheets logo

Bring data from the real world into your go-to spreadsheet program. Manage contacts, create QR codes in bulk, and so much more.

Flowcode analytics API

Leverage our pipeline to bring all of your Flowcode data into a system of your choice. See scans, pageviews, link clicks and conversion data all in real-time.

Klaviyo Logo

Klaviyo captures a 360-degree digital view of your customers. With Flowcode that view extends to the real world. 

Mailchimp logo

Passively and frictionlessly build your email marketing audience with rapid connectivity to Mailchimp.

Salesforce logo

Companies and customers come together in the #1 CRM platform. And by tapping into offline engagement with Flowcode your first party data is even bigger.

Flowcode API

Create dynamic codes at scale to drive connections and customize scaled designs with the Flowcode API.

3M+ creators / 385M+ connections / 100+ countries

Placeholder t1
Real estate

Trusted by thousands to sell more homes, faster.

Learn More

Placeholder t2
TV

Make your TV interactive and own the market.

Learn More

Placeholder t3
Web3

Transport anyone from the real world to your Web3 project.

Learn More