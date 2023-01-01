QR Codes for Musicians and Events
Unlock the next evolution of fan engagement
QR codes make building relationships with fans at scale seamless. Get to know your audience, drive revenue through platforms optimized for conversions, and unlock original Metaverse experiences for fans -- all with a single scan.
We help power direct connections for the world's leading artists and labels
Boost merch sales
QR codes get fans to revenue-generating platforms in seconds. Drive your audience to online merch stores, exclusive subscription content, and streaming platforms in the streets and at live events.
Connect with your fans
Unlock first party data from live events more effectively than ever before. View high level data to see engagements across every city and identify your most loyal fans. Capture fan contact information to build an engaged fan community that lasts.
Web3 activations that create value
Create unique experiences by connecting fans to the Metaverse from their seats. Share exclusive digital assets as tokens, build loyal online fan groups, and drive future revenue with pre-sale and exclusive offers only available to your most engaged audiences.
How Flowcode changes the game
25% Scan & 70% Conversion Rates
A quarter of audiences scan Flowcodes and nearly three quarters of scanners complete the desired conversion on the spot.
99% New Fans Acquired
Nearly all fan contact information collected is new to the artist database, adding a valuable offline segment to your audience funnel permanently.
$100k New Tour Revenue
Artists generate huge additional revenue returns through merchandise sales, promoting upcoming events, and more.
New possibilities with QR code solutions
Revolutionize the way you engage with your fans to build hype. Create unique connections with Web3 experiences like artist NFTs, AR displays, and POAP distribution that generate value for you and your fans. Use these digital assets as a conversion tool by enabling your most loyal audiences to gain early access to tickets, exclusive events, and limited edition merch drops.
QR codes directly drive traffic to your e-commerce platforms to make your merch go viral. Allow customers to find, browse, and purchase in just a few clicks. Let fans skip lengthly merch lines at concerts and events by allowing them to scan and go. Keep a constant stream of sales by making your merch store discoverable from anywhere -- place your codes on flyers, billboards, or anywhere you want.
Harness the power of offline marketing beyond events and tours. Place QR codes to all your out of home marketing materials to catch eyes on billboards, bus prints, and any other physical surface. Announce new singles, album releases, or music videos by driving your fans directly to their preferred streaming platform. Better yet, create mass engagement when you drop intriguing hints for a sneak peak of what's coming next.
Key Flowcode Features
A powerful suite of tools at your fingertips.
Easy Editing
Scan destination can be edited as many times as you need. Leverage our smart rules tool to turn on flash sales and other drops with no re-printing.
Eye Catching Designs
Work with our talented in-house design team to include your logo, artist images, and more. Connect our codes with your brand standards seamlessly.
Advanced Insights
Learn exactly how fans engage with your brand. Filter engagements by date, time, and location to gather immediate insights.
FAQ's for QR codes in the music industry
There's nowhere you can't put a Flowcode. Our artfully designed codes are meant to match your custom designs and assets to attract audiences. Place them on flyers, billboards, merchandise, and even on the big screen at venues. Flowcode's Print Store provides access to pre-built solutions for live events and IRL marketing.
Flowcode allows you to connect to any URL; send customers directly to a ticketing website, artist homepage, social account, or streaming platform. Better yet, connect your Flowcode with a Flowpage -- our custom ready-to-use mobile landing page that is optimized with widgets for quick links, video content embeds, social profiles, and every popular streaming platform (Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube, Soundcloud, etc).
Flowcode gathers all information in real time to our Flowcode Analytics platform -- we even send automated analytics updates to your inbox. Working with an external CRM or marketing outreach platform? Flowcode integrates with 5 of the most popular sales and marketing enablement tools to fit perfectly into your workflow.
Flowcode lets you collect first party data from fans, but always prioritizes keeping your customer data collection legal and secure. Flowcode is the only CCPA and GDPR compliant provider -- learn more about what this means and why this matters for your business. Flowcode also integrates with Okta, allowing you to enable your database storage with SSO and MFA security permisions.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]