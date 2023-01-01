Cindy Lo, Realtor

I am proud to have grown up in the San Francisco Bay Area, a place dear to my heart, and love all the diversity that the Bay Area offers. Whether you are a first time home buyer or a seasoned investor, when you work with me, you get hands on, full service attention and support. I am fluent in Mandarin and Cantonese. My multi cultural background and experience in International Business and Marketing is a great benefit to my clients. I'm honored to be part of Sequoia Real Estate, a leading real estate brokerage that values integrity, honesty, transparency, and is dedicated to customer service. As your agent, I will represent you with integrity and be your biggest advocate in your home buying process.