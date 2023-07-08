H.A.R.T. is a non-profit organization based in the Mid-Willamette Valley that empowers those with physical, cognitive, emotional, and social challenges through adaptive, therapeutic, and recreational riding for all ages.
H.A.R.T. Horsepower Classic Car Show
Join us on July 8th, 2023 for the 3rd annual classic car show fundraiser for H.A.R.T. Enter your car to the competition or enjoy free spectator entry- either way, we'll be glad to see you there!
Hoedown with H.A.R.T.
Save the date for the Hoedown with H.A.R.T. fundraiser on Saturday August 12th 2023 hosted by West Hills Vinyard!
