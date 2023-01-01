Lance Welch

Lance has a beautiful wife and 2 beautiful daughters! He left the oilfield in 2014 to pursue a career in Real Estate. He started as a buyers agent on a team until 2016. This team then merged with another team in his office and he became their lead buyers agent until August 2020. At that time, he decided to go become a solo agent to further his career. Business tripled that year and has continued to grow since then. While battling cancer In 2021, he closed 81 units at just over 22 Million. In 2022 he went into remission!! He is the President of the Permian Basin Board of Realtors for 2023! Building a team and helping people reach their goals is his focus!