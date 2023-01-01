BCDM Keith

Our ministry is organic and is always evolving, we are at the beginning stages of growth. I will continue on improving our quality. Topics include, but not limited to; Addiction: Keith will speak from both perspectives of the user and family member of a user. Grief: Here Keith speaks of his family's experience with untimely deaths that shook them too the core. Mental Health: Here Keith will speak with his life long idolization of suicide, his struggle with bipolar 1, ptsd and self worth. Molestation: You will have to tune in.. Join us on the podcast. JOB 13:15 Philippians 4:13