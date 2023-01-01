JUS HIP HOP 14th Annual 's Avatar

JUS HIP HOP 14th Annual

Join us for Jus HipHop Dance Studio's 14th Annual Production, "Who's Who?" A thrilling Broadway-style show with an all-kid cast. Experience the excitement of Jus HipHop Dance Studio's 14th Annual Production, "Who's Who?" This Broadway-styled show features an all-kid cast, ages 3 1/2 to 17, in a thrilling drama filled with suspense. Get ready to be on the edge of your seat as the talented young performers take you on a journey like no other. Don't miss out on this unforgettable theatrical experience that will leave you mesmerized. Get your tickets today and immerse yourself in the magic of "Who's Who?" at Jus HipHop Dance Studio. Hurry, seats are limited!

