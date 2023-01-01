MIXEDMOTIONS113

VISION STATEMENT Mixedmotions113 Performing Arts & Company LLC is made of individuals from all walks of life who desire a shot at making their dreams come true on a low budget by, simply using what we know to teach and learn from one another, be able to produce multiple professional projects together, which will showcase our talents and prepare you for a great jump start in the industry or just to have a good time with different people with similar or mixed walks of life. everyone can express themselves and use their struggle as tools to do good and to create the life they want. we're always open to working with people, learning from others, and hearing different ideas.