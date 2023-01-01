12816 Arrow Lake Road E. Audubon, MN

The BEST of both worlds! Live on a small quiet lake, yet a 2 minute drive gives you access to Big Cormorant to play! -Year Round Home on 1.13 Acre Lot - 205 Feet of Lakeshore on Arrow Lake - 2 beds/1.5 bath - Detached 2-Stall Garage + Shed Open Concept Kitchen, Living, Dining - Laundry on Main - Lower Level Flexible Living Space - Walk Out From Lower Level To Lakeside - 2 Decks- 1 Lakeside & 1 Roadside Don't miss this one....your own private oasis awaits!