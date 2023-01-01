Steps away from TAMU Campus College Station, TX
Welcome Home Letter
We are so excited to welcome you to your new home! Please review this letter on information you will need to know.
Move-in Condition Form
You will have 72 hours once you have picked up keys to complete your move-in condition form.
Bed Size Change Request (Move-in Day Only)
We understand that everyone has a preference and we apologize that we weren't able to accommodate you on move-in date! Please fill this form out and we will contact you early next week.
12 North Youtube
Check out our Youtube to view tours of different floor plans & additional information about us!
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2023 the dtx company