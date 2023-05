ArtHaus Birthday Party Program

Thank you for coming. 5:30 - Meal 6:00 - Shannon Dallenbach Durbin 6:15 - Lea Lovelace and Kristen Underwood 6:30 - Jenni Petersen Brant 6:45 - Zach Row-Heyveld 7:00 - Head to the Carnival @ ArtHaus Carnival Purchase more tickets at the Front Desk Enjoy the Gallery Show and Games 7:30 - Pottery Throw Down 8:00 - Auction Tier 1 Ends 9:00 - Auction Tier 2 Ends 9:15 - Raffles Announced