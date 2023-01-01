free instagram followers 100 real and active

facebook bought instagram back in 2012 when the two companies merged the platforms made it possible to post to facebook twitter and tumblr right from your instagram you can even change your settings to automatically post to facebook every time you post on instagram because of how closely facebook and instagram operate chances are if you are popular on instagram it won t be long before you gain popularity on facebook too buying instagram followers boosts your popularity and gives you a better chance of becoming popular on other sites as well