Athletes Have Heart

Athletes Have Heart is a non-profit organization founded by a three-time open heart surgery survivor and former volleyball and track athlete. Our mission is to raise awareness and funds for Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) screening in student-athletes. SCA is the leading cause of death among young athletes, and 1 in 300 kids has an undetected heart condition. By partnering with the MCore Foundation, we organize screening events and provide support to families affected by SCA. Our primary fundraising initiative is the No Cost Bracelet Fundraiser, where student-athletes sell bracelets to raise funds for SCA screening and their athletic teams. Not only do the athletes contribute to a life-saving cause, but they also earn a commission for each bracelet sold. Through our efforts, we aim to educate communities about the importance of SCA screening and make a difference in the lives of young athletes across the nation.