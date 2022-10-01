Al's Sporting Goods
HOKA Product Information and Tech Specs
GLIDE SHOES
Signature HOKA Cushion, Soft, Road Shoes
Arahi 5
Lightweight stability shoe with HOKA J frame technology, early stage Meta-Rocker, APMA approved
Gaviota 3
Max cushioned stability shoe with HOKA J frame technology, think Bondi with stability, APMA approved
FLY SHOES
Responsive, Lightweight, Fast
SKY SHOES
High Cushion, Lightweight, Trail Running & Hiking
Speedgoat 4
High cushioned trail shoe made for technical terrain, Vibram Megagrip rubber outsole, 5mm lugs
Anacapa Mid & Low GTX
Ultra lightweight day-hiker, Gore-Tex (GTX) upper, Vibram Megagrip outsole for superior traction
Kaha GTX Mid & Low
High cushion & support long distance hiking shoe, Gore-Tex + leather upper, Vibram Megagrip outsole