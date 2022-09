Mallory Amasio

I’m Mallory, and I’m the owner of Amasio Aesthetics! I’m a facial and waxing specialist working in Apple Valley, Ca. I started in this industry doing makeup. Which has led me to have a passion for skin care. I’ve always wanted to work for myself and help people too. So it only made sense that I start my business right away after getting my license. Thank you everyone for your support!