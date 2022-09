Ambrosia Macarons

Welcome to Ambrosia Macarons! We are a licensed Cottage Food Operation (CFO) home bakery based out of Menifee, CA specializing in custom French macarons. Want to add a splash of elegance to your gift or special event? Contact us to see how we can assist with our custom and decadent French macarons. We strive for quality, beauty and personalization for every macaron order we produce! - Ambrosia Macarons Se habla español