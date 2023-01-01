Angela Rizzi

Angela Rizzi is an accomplished real estate professional, quickly achieving the ranking of the top 10% of agent sales volume in the Southwest Florida market, producing personal sales volume in excess of 61 million over the past 5 years. With a 25 year track record of entrepreneurship in the marketing industry in addition to real estate investing, this combination of experience provides tremendous insight for success in the real estate business. Her dedication to servicing her customers, focusing on their best interest and ensuring their long-term satisfaction, is evidenced by loyalty and repeat referrals.Angela makes the home buying and selling process remarkably simple, taking the stress out of what can often be a complex and demanding period. She is there every step of the way, lending efficiency, knowledge, vendor recommendations, and a results-driven positive attitude.