Arkansas Suites

The Best of Arkansas, Since 2000 Arkansas Suites was founded in 2000 when owner Cathy Tuggle received a call at Apartment Hunters asking if she provided furnished apartments in Little Rock. Even though she didn’t offer that service at the time, she took advantage of this opportunity to start her new company, Arkansas Suites. This opportunity opened up so many doors for her to grow this much needed service, which provides companies and individuals an alternative to staying in a hotel. Wouldn’t you rather stay in a comfortable luxury all-inclusive furnished apartment rather than stay in a cramped hotel that doesn’t offer a well-equipped kitchen or separate bedroom? And, you save money at the same time!