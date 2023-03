Bars2Bricks Ministries

Being the Positive Change that we want to see in this world! We are a very welcoming Ministry that does not discriminate in any level, yes, including religion or lack there of. We are constantly trying to improve our community and future generations through mentoring and community activity. We are a full service Ministry being led by Pastor Dr. Kevin J. LaBelle, DPM, PhD. Also the voice of Valley of the Bones Podcast.