BEES PLACE

ALL CA SENDS THAT ARE SENT FROM BANK WILL BR REFUNDED MINIMUM LOAD $25 MINIMUM C/O $100 TRANSFER $50 MINIMUM $25 - $200 daily max c/o $250 $201 - 400 daily max c/o 500 $401 and up daily c/o 750 one c/o per send one c/o per 24 hour period