Berkley Fishing Team of Ohio Inc

Purpose and Objectives of the Berkley Fishing Team: The purpose of the Berkley Fishing Team is to promote the sport of fishing by acquainting the public with fishing as a family-oriented sport open to men, women, and children of all ages. Our mission is to help all persons interested in the sport of fishing to improve their fishing knowledge by answering their questions, and inspiring children to learn the values associated with fishing and conservation so that the sport of fishing will prosper for generations to come.