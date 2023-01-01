The land stewards are saying: Working with the land, works on you! You are the land, and the land is YOU! We are cultivating teachings for all age groups that are constantly reinforcing - One Race, One Nation, One Land, One Heart! Blended are WE and YES we still EXIST!!! Taino Ti, Han Hankatu 🫶Seneko Kakona!
More ways to donate via CashApp
Bo Matum! May you receive 10 folds in return for your offering. Han Hankatu! (Let it be so)
Contact us to learn more
Purification lodge prayer: [email protected] To volunteer: volu[email protected] General questions: [email protected]
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2023 the dtx company