Destinee’s SURPRISE Law School Send Off Fund

Has Desi D ever hyped you up, graciously hosted you at one of her functions, or otherwise supported you and your BS??? Duh!!! Well now is our chance to return the love by showing some support to Destinee’s bank account as we send her off with a SURPRISE gift to support her move to LA & law school journey! Feel free to contribute whatever amount you’d like to the GoFundMe—just remember IT’S A SECRET until we give it to Destinee on Saturday, July 22nd! But until then, let’s make it rain! (Note: Contributions must be submitted by the 22nd to be included in the surprise send-off gift, but are also welcome afterwards!)