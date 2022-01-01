Bible Reading Plans
All Reading plans use YouVersion's Bible App or Web Site.
Foundations F260
260 day Foundational Reading Plan. Read 5 days a week 2 day make-up. This is a Foundational Reading Plan which covers key passages in the OT and NT.
All Reading plans use YouVersion's Bible App or Web Site.
Foundations F260
260 day Foundational Reading Plan. Read 5 days a week 2 day make-up. This is a Foundational Reading Plan which covers key passages in the OT and NT.
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company