Deanna Aliano

Artist Bio Deanna, a self-taught artist from Florida, discovered her talent for colors and composition in 2017. Drawing inspiration from nature, her captivating artworks serve as both a creative outlet and a source of education. She explores acrylic fluid paints, inks, and various mediums, pushing the boundaries of her artistic expression. Her involvement with Zero Empty Spaces in Boca Raton has provided her with invaluable opportunities to collaborate and grow alongside talented artists. The exchange of ideas and the vibrant artistic community have propelled her artistic development to new heights. Through successful virtual art shows, she connects with a wide audience, sharing her passion worldwide. Recently, she co-authored the best-selling book "The Creative LifeBook," sharing her insights on living a creative life, inspiring others to unlock their own artistic potential. As Deanna's artistic journey continues to evolve, she remains steadfast in her commitment to pushing boundaries, embracing new techniques, and creating artwork that resonates with the art community and art lovers alike.