Blindsiders

The Blindsiders are a four-piece country rock/blues band based in Arizona. The band consists of Paul on Bass, Ron on Guitar, Dave on Drums & Lead Singer Jamirae. Their sound is heavily influenced by classic rock, modern country and blues, with catchy guitar riffs and soulful vocals. Their lyrics often touch on themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. The Blindsiders are a talented and promising band, with a unique sound that is sure to capture the attention of music lovers everywhere.The band has already gained a following in the local music scene 🤘🏼