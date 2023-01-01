BLOOMINGTON ALUMNAE CHAPTER
The Bloomington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was originally chartered on May 13, 1978. A resurgence of Sorors in the city of Bloomington, in the late nineties resulted in the re-charter of the chapter on February 9, 2002. Since that time, the Bloomington Alumnae Chapter has become a vital thread to the underrepresented community in its service area which includes Bloomington and Columbus, IN.
Pancake Tickets via Event Brite
To purchase tickets or to make a donation, please visit our link to EventBrite. Thank you.
Event Evaluation
Thank you for supporting our Events. Please use this link to fill out an evaluation. Use the drop down menu to select the correct event. Again, thank you for your support and we look forward to seeing you at future events.
Mamie A. Jennings Merrifield Scholarship Undergraduates
College Undergraduates, Apply Now. Deadline is March 31st 2023.
Community Health Fair
The Health Fair will be Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Butler’s Annex at Second Baptist Church located at 321 North Rogers Street, Bloomington, IN. We will be there from 8 am-12 noon. Come out and take advantage of free health screenings and information.
Grow With Google~POWER YOUR JOB SEARCH
GrowWithGoogle is partnering with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. to empower women in the Black community with digital skills training through the Black Women Lead initiative. The Bloomington Alumnae Chapter (BAC), in collaboration with the Gary Alumnae Chapter (GAC), and South Bend Alumnae Chapter (SBAC) invites you to learn how to manage work and life tasks more effectively using Google tools. Please join us for this FREE virtual workshop on March 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. EST.
