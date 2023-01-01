BLOOMINGTON ALUMNAE CHAPTER

The Bloomington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was originally chartered on May 13, 1978. A resurgence of Sorors in the city of Bloomington, in the late nineties resulted in the re-charter of the chapter on February 9, 2002. Since that time, the Bloomington Alumnae Chapter has become a vital thread to the underrepresented community in its service area which includes Bloomington and Columbus, IN.