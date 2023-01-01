Blue Note San Diego

Blue Note is the brainchild of JukeJoint.ninja (Elizabeth Kilrain) and friends. Our vision is to offer consistent venues and events for the exploration and development of the blues vernacular dances in San Diego. As the name implies, our focus is on the 100+ years of rich and living history of blues music and dancing, and that is the type of music and dancing that we offer. Many existing venues in San Diego offer other dances alongside the blues. We enjoy many of those dances as well, and we offer a flier exchange to help you discover them. However, we believe that to really grow in understanding of a subject, you have to spend time immersed it. Blue Note’s mission is to explore, celebrate, and grow the blues dance community through musical immersion, classes, social dancing, and competition. Here at Blue Note, we are passionate about the blues and truly believe you will love it as well.