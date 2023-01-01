The "SouthernGirl" Rachel Lee

Southern Konnection is "The Most" lively, fun, energetic and diverse Linedance Family in the Greater Houston Area founded by Rachel H-Town's "SouthernGirl" where age and demographics have no boundaries. Ages 1 to 101 we "Linedance 4 The Health Of It". Getting at least 3500 steps per class. If you've always wanted to learn the latest Line Dances but feel you have two left feet, no worries. Hands-On Step-by-Step Instruction make learning easy. Class is always fun and everyone is welcome! Classes: Marian Pk Community Cntr Saturdays 10-11:30am 11101 S. Gessner Rd. @ Fighting Colt Houston, TX 77021 New Faith Church Mondays 6-7pm 4315 W Fuqua Street Houston TX. 77045 Landmark Community Center 6pm -7pm Tues & Thurs 100 Louisiana St. Missouri City, TX. 77489 Mo City Sports Grill 6pm Every 1st Friday Line Dance Party 3760 Cartwright Rd Missouri City TX. 77459