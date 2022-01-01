B Resort & Spa

Discover B Resort & Spa, an Official Walt Disney World® Hotel offering a boutique hotel experience that indulges discerning guests with a chic mix of modern sophistication and playful, family-friendly fun. Located in the Disney Springs® Area, this luxurious oasis offers an incredible array of exclusive amenities—when you are not too busy enjoying theme park thrills. On-site amenities include dining options, a large zero-entry pool, jacuzzi, Kids Zone, 24 hour B Active® fitness center, lobby gift shop, laundry facilities, complimentary scheduled shuttle to all Walt Disney World® Theme Parks, and FreeB™ Wi-Fi. Surround yourself in signature style during your next Walt Disney World® Resort vacation!