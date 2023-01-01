Colette(Coco)Martin
CEO~Podcaster~BusinessLife Coach~Voice-over actor
On The Block with Coco
Podcast highlighting Authors and business owners, business tips, updates, local and nationwide news and updates that matter to you.
Small Business Nationwide Platform
2023 Local business Person of the Year. Alignable Ambassador covering The Arlington, TX and Surrounding Areas Alliance. A social media Networking platform that hosts 7.8 million small business owners.
Business Life Coaching
Promoting the education of Stress Management in the Workplace. Whether you work at home or in a facility. Time to de-stress! Offering 1:1, group, presentation sessions.