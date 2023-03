Caiyu Zhang

I'm Caiyu, a Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute architecture graduate now studying at CMU Entertainment Technology Center. My interests are in game development, interactive design, and game environment. I have experience in architecture design, design theories, and game studies. I enjoy fishing and building LEGO, and my favorite game genres are role-playing and base-building. My career goals include becoming an environment artist, level designer, 3D artist, and technical artist.