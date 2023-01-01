PV2 Caleb Smither's Avatar

PV2 Caleb Smither

PV2 Caleb Smither is a US Army Paratrooper who lost his life due to his Command shirking responsibility and military medical malpractice. Join us as we educate America about noncombat deaths in the military.

