Candie Picou / Realtor Licensed in Louisiana

Candie provides strategic marketing and transaction management services to her clients. Devotion, dedication, communication, and trust are the foundations of her business. No two deals are alike, and Candie uses her skills to adapt and do what it takes to get the deal done. She specializes in working with sellers to list their homes. As a homeowner and investor herself, she puts energy into research, valuation, and property marketing. She enjoys working with sellers through a straight-forward, "no fluff" approach to get them to the finish line.