Brown-stew oxtails 20$. Curry shrimp and scallop 20$ Curry-chicken 15$. Lobster tails 15$ Jerk-chicken 15$. Jerk Lamb Rack 22$ ackees and sawfish-22$ Curry goat-20$. Vegetable beef stew 20$ Jerk-bbq ribs 15$ Ribeye-steaks 20oz 🔥25$ Grilled-salmon20$ Escovitch-red-snapper 25$ 🔥 crab cakes-22 Crab and shrimp Mac & Chz-10 (SIDES )mashed potatoes broccoli green beans corn on the cob - baked potato dumplings yellow yams . Grilled shrimp skewer 5$ Sides: JerkMac&chz 5$ Coconut rice & peas 5$ Steamed cabbage 5$ Fried plantains 5$ Delivery fee5$ You get all three sides with your order Expect plantains curry goat-20$ ———————————————————————- Pumpkin chicken noodle soup 10$ Fish tea soup 10$ Vegetable beef stew $10 ——————————————————————— Salads available with your choice of protein - jerk chicken- salmon-shrimp-steak- ( RASTA PASTA-15$) ———————————————————————— CATERING AVAILABLE contact for more information (SERIOUS BUSINESS INQUIRIES ONLY) .