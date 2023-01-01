Clare Menzel
How Rare Was the Idaho Avalanche Cycle Caused by an Earthquake?
The avalanches weren’t necessarily historic in terms of their size—the carnage was noteworthy because there was a fresh crown on almost every path.
Snow Buffalo
Big-bearded tele-skier Dan’l Moore, who once skied every month for nearly 17 years straight, carries on a legacy of winter wisdom as a volunteer patroller and quiet leader in the snow-covered backcountry
Reasons to Join a Midweek Race League
The easy wintertime intertwine of what we do to live, and what we do to live well
Satire: Skiers Could Be Held Liable for A Lot More Next Season
Skier accepts any and all risk related to consumption of copious cheese
Your Heart and Brain Are Working Against You
If you’re a backcountry skier, you spend a lot of time thinking about what's beneath the snow surface. But how rigorously do you investigate the universe of cognitive principles hiding beneath every thought you have in and about avalanche country?
Why Ktunaxa Skiers Stopped Jumbo
The impacts of settler-colonialism on spirituality, sacred mountains, and skiing
The Rebirth of an Avalanche Center
How a small avalanche center in Northwest Montana found its footing after years of conflict and stagnation
Abbie's Way
Nearly 30 years after the death of Abigail Frederick, a luminous peace activist and the namesake of the Flathead Valley’s domestic violence service provider, her community recalls the impact she had on their lives