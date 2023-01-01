Community House of Prayer
At Community House of Prayer, ALL ARE WELCOME! Pastor: Loretta L. Stevens Please join us for Worship! FELLOWSHIP WITH US ON ZOOM: Sundays: 10AM CENTRAL 11AM EASTERN Wednesdays: 7PM CENTRAL 8PM EASTERN CATCH US ON FACEBOOK LIVE: Sundays 10:45AM EASTERN 11:45AM CENTRAL

