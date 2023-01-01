Creative Bliss Candle Bar
At Creative Bliss we foster creativity and self-care by offering guests the opportunity to create uniquely fragranced, wood wicked candles in a fun and safe environment. We also provide small batch, meticulously designed, plant based skincare items you can feel good about using.
Creative Bliss Candle Bar Free Self Care Journal
Hi, my name is Teresa Williams and I am the Founder and Owner of Creative Bliss Candle Bar. I understand that finding the time, resources, and tools to achieve the practice of self care is not always easy. So, I created an easy way for you to develop your own self care plan! Enjoy our FREE Ultimate Self Care Journal and make self care a daily activity - YOUR WORTH IT! Talk to you soon!