Creative Bliss Candle Bar Free Self Care Journal

Hi, my name is Teresa Williams and I am the Founder and Owner of Creative Bliss Candle Bar. I understand that finding the time, resources, and tools to achieve the practice of self care is not always easy. So, I created an easy way for you to develop your own self care plan! Enjoy our FREE Ultimate Self Care Journal and make self care a daily activity - YOUR WORTH IT! Talk to you soon!