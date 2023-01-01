Cristin Lilley

Hello there!!! So glad you decided to click the link!! I’m going to guess that means you want to know a little more!! ☺️ I’m Cristin So I’m going to tell you a little about myself. Im a mother of 3 littles, my day to day life is extremely busy!! Between work and extra activities for the littles we hardly had time for anything! I decided to partner with Monat to just use for a supplemental income so I could have money for all the extras.⚾️🤸‍♀️ Im a medical assistant 👩‍⚕️for a pediatric office👶👩‍🍼 so I do Monat in my spare time and let me tell you! I could quit my job if I wanted to , but I love helping people and would love to be able to help you and your family as well!!! ☺️ Definitely didn’t think I’d be any good at it. No following on social media.. hardly any friends and certainly no sales experience.. ⏩ fast forwarrrrrd Turns out I am good at it & our life is a whole lot less stressful because I said yes to that online bizz I didn’t think I’d be any good at but knew my family deserved more so I said yes anyways! Anyone can be good at this because there are a ton of trainings and everything is taught to you! 🥰 I’m beyond thankful that I did! Oh and the products? OBSESSED with it all! If you’re not using these products what are you doing?! They changed my life! And they are toxin free & vegan! Can’t get any better than that in my opinion! Whether it be a couple hundred extra a month or 6 figures a year, I can help you! I’ve helped 100s of women! I truly love that I’m able to create the amount of income that I deserve for myself & my family. I love that now we can go on vacations & I don’t have to tell my family “no we can’t afford that” Oh and the best part? I can help YOU do all of this too! 🤍 If working from your phone, anywhere at your own pace & your own schedule creating the income you want & deserve while transforming your hair and boosting your overall confidence, free trips & great friendships sound good to you? Then you’ve come to the right place! Fill out the application linked below & we’ll see if you’re a good fit! 🫶🏽 The hair line has helped me grow my hair and make it the healthiest it’s ever been in the literal first use! And it’s only gotten better! 🥰 I can help customize a plan for your hair goals as well! You’ll find my free hair consult below as well🥰 Feel free to reach out to me on any of my platforms below for more info on anything 🤍 Chat soon friend! 🫶🏽