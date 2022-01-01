C Sam 4 Mary Kay

Hello! I am, Cheneda, your Independent Beauty Consultant. I will provide you with excellent customer service and the best beauty products from the well-known Mary Kay product line. I love helping people so when you purchase products from me 50% of the profit will go to The Balm Tee. The Balm Tee is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit that helps people with medical financial assistance due to illness and insurance gaps.