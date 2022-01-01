Delshaé Clinton

Hello everyone! Welcome! I’m an NY native with my Bachelors of Science in Athletic Training. Im currently working as a certified AT for an orthopedic clinic. Im also a digital entrepreneur looking for ambitious individuals who are interested in learning a skill set that can increase their cash flow as well as show them the mindset behind investing. Because I decided to become an entrepreneur I have more time to travel and see the world! Make the decision to take back your time and make your income from wherever you are!