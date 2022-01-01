Delshaé Clinton
Hello everyone! Welcome! I’m an NY native with my Bachelors of Science in Athletic Training. Im currently working as a certified AT for an orthopedic clinic. Im also a digital entrepreneur looking for ambitious individuals who are interested in learning a skill set that can increase their cash flow as well as show them the mindset behind investing. Because I decided to become an entrepreneur I have more time to travel and see the world! Make the decision to take back your time and make your income from wherever you are!
WHAT IS IM MASTER ACADEMY?
Get a quick breakdown of one of the largest financial markets in the world that has been featured in FORBES magazine 3 times as a result of the elite education provided.
FREE CONSULTATION
If you’re interested in more information on how to increase your cash flow fill out this contact information form for a FREE consultation. Looking forward to working with you!
TIPS ON ATHLETIC TRAINING AND PASSING BOC EXAM
BOC Exam tips/ study strategies
Contact me if your an AT major or considering a career in sports medicine for insight on how I passed my boards!