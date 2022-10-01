Dixon Enterprises
Renew | Restore | Reclaim
To inspire human kind with acts of love & kindness through programming that restores faith and said transformation. Dixon Enterprises LLC is committed to restoring a strong Self Care, Strong Family and even Stronger Community. Our goal is to support an elevated mindset for all.
Uncover & Unwind: Ladies Night Out | Event Registration
Unlock, Restore & Reclaim self with women from all walks of this beautiful life. Join Us As We Celebrate Self Through Movement, Art, Reflection, And Communion, All Designed To Bring The Woman We Recognize, Back Home. | Event Price: $20 per guest
After School Program | Pre-Registration Form
Schedule A Program Intro Meeting with Instructor Ms. Julie Dixon-Borum