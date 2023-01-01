Drika'Shanelle
Hey im Drika'Shanelle founder and owner of Suite Lyfe Luxury Vibes Mobile Spa and Sister Rose Organic hair care line. On my free time I vlog my vacations, lifestyle and workouts on my youtube channel. In addition to that I am a Turo & AirBandB host. Lets stay connected, network, and build legacy.
Sister Rose Organics Hair Care Line
100% organic Handmade Botanical Hair Products. Created To Nurture your tresses back to restoration. Revitalizing your hair shaft to a soft manageable state without use of harsh chemicals or gels. These products are created with ingredients that will eliminate hair shedding, split ends, patches, dry brittle, heat damaged, chemically damaged hair.
House of Permanent & Temporary Body Enhancements
We take pride in remaining knowledgeable and certified in Natural therapy treatment sessions to enhance your beauty. Our team performs the most effective Non Invasive techniques that will help target your best self from head to toes. Your happiness is of utmost importance here at Suite Lyfe. Lymphatic massages Lip Filler Lipo cavitation RF Sing tightening Wood therapy Sauna Treatment Vibration plate session.....and so much more
2 bedroom 2 bathroom Buckhead/Atlanta Condo
2 bedroom 2 bath on airbnb plateform. only accepting private booking right now. NO CLEANING FEE! 1 Night $180 3 day minimum stay $450 7 days $875 14 days $1700 1 month $3450 CASH ONLY