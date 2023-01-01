Drika'Shanelle's Avatar

Drika'Shanelle

Hey im Drika'Shanelle founder and owner of Suite Lyfe Luxury Vibes Mobile Spa and Sister Rose Organic hair care line. On my free time I vlog my vacations, lifestyle and workouts on my youtube channel. In addition to that I am a Turo & AirBandB host. Lets stay connected, network, and build legacy.

Powered by Flowpage

All your links in one place

Powered by Flowcode

Free QR code generator