Drop Anchor Team | Compass FL

As a Miami-based real estate branch of Compass, we specialize in providing our clients with top-of-the-line expertise in buying and selling luxury properties all over South Florida. Our real estate branch was founded in early 2021 by Betsy Magde, one of Miami’s most respected realtors. Since our founding, Betsy has been named a Top 50 Compass Producer and ranked in the Real Trends List in June of 2021. Our team's process of guiding our clients in the buying and selling process is unique for each person. By curating the process of buying or selling luxury homes and condos to each client’s needs, we pride ourselves in maintaining long-term relationships and developing high client retention. All of our agents treat each sale as if it were their own personal property. We are responsive. We are personable. We get the job done, and we do it exceptionally well. The overarching goal we continue to strive for as a team is helping you find where you will drop your anchor.