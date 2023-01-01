This is a resource for SMHC employees to be able to re-familiarize themselves with transition and emergency floor hold taught to them in our workplace violence prevention classes.
Supine: Transitional Hold
Standing to Seated
Seated to Supine
Supine: Emergency Floor Hold
Prone: Transitional Hold
Standing to Kneeling
Kneeling to Prone
Prone: Emergency Floor Hold
