I specialize in blonding, highlighting and long hair cuts.
Nice Hair is a cashless salon + gratuity free!
About Me
Born and raised on the east side of Milwaukee in 1995, I started my hair journey in 2017 as an apprentice.
Due to covid I had to end my apprenticeship in 2020 and start MATC’s full time program.
I graduated in 2021 and passed my state boards in 2022.
Outside of the salon I am an artist, a Pokémon master, and dog mom to a 6 year old pit bull named Blue.
I love binge watching a good (or terrible) show, target runs, and collecting funko pops.