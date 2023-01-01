emmylovesblondes
emmylovesblondes's Avatar

emmylovesblondes

I specialize in blonding, highlighting and long hair cuts.

About Me

Born and raised on the east side of Milwaukee in 1995, I started my hair journey in 2017 as an apprentice.

Due to covid I had to end my apprenticeship in 2020 and start MATC’s full time program.

I graduated in 2021 and passed my state boards in 2022.

Outside of the salon I am an artist, a Pokémon master, and dog mom to a 6 year old pit bull named Blue.

I love binge watching a good (or terrible) show, target runs, and collecting funko pops.

Powered by Flowpage

All your links in one place

Powered by Flowcode

Free QR code generator