Monique Williams

Growing up in the midwest city streets of St Louis, Monique developed an authentic niche for Upscale Urban Apparel. Ready to take over the world, she aims high for a reason. Monique was an average student in the public school system. She often had dreams of becoming the next icon of fashion. Developing the Brand "Fake'N Fallouts" was one of the most influential ideas that she created with hopes of changing the narrative for her family and friends. Moving to ATL was the pinnacle. Now the "Fake'N Fallouts" Brand is bigger and better than ever hosting a Skits N Podcast lane to catapult it's Stability in the future of Merchandise Branding.