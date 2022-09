FCA Dominican Republic

FCA in the Dominican Republic uses the platform of sports to reach coaches and athletes through evangelism and discipleship. We are a group of 12 individuals living between Higuey and Santo Domingo, as well as beginning expansion into the northwest sector of the country, serving the athletic community in those areas. Most of our ministry revolves around the sport of Baseball, although we also have a large Basketball outreach, and work with Softball and Volleyball.